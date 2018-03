Hellas' Antonio Caracciolo (2R) jubilates with his teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AC Chievo Verona at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy. EFE

Chievo's Roberto Inglese (L) and Hellas' Antonio Caracciolo in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AC Chievo Verona at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy. EFE