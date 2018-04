(L-R) France's players Amandine Hesse, Pauline Parmentier, Kristina Mladenovic and team captain Yannick Noah attend the opening ceremony for the Fed Cup World Group Semi Final tie between France and the USA, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France. EFE

Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrates after defeating Coco Vandeweghe of the USA in their match of the Fed Cup World Group semi final tie between France and the United States in Aix-en-Provence, southern France. EFE