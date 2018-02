(L-R) Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who came second for a silver medal, Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, who won for gold and Antoinette de Jong who came third for bronze making a Dutch top three win, in the Women's Speed Skating 3000 m competition at the venue presentation ceremony at Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea. EFE

Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates her gold medal win in the Women's Speed Skating 3000 m competition at the venue presentation ceremony at Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea. EFE