Winner Tessa Worley (C) of France poses with second placed Viktoria Rebensburg (L) of Germany and third placed Meta Hrovat of Slovenia during the podium ceremony of the women's Giant Slalom race for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. EFE/EPA

Winner Tessa Worley (C) of France, poses with second placed Viktoria Rebensburg (L) of Germany and third placed Meta Hrovat of Slovenia in the finish area at the women's Giant Slalom race for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. EFE/EPA