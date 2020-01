Moshe Ha-Elion, a 92 years old holocaust survivor born in former Czechoslovakia and a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, holds his family picture from the year 1939, at his house in the city of Bat Yam, Israel, 16 January 2020 (Issued 21 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Hanoch Shacher, a Holocaust survivor born in Czech in 1935, survivor of the Theresienstadt concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic and moved to Israel in 1949, holds his violin that he carried form Theresienstadt concentration camp, in northern city of Tzfat, Israel, 11 March 2019 (Issued 21 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI