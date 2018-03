Austria's Marcel Hirscher holds the men's World Cup giant slalom discipline trophy after the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden. (Suecia) EFE/EPA

Austria's winner Marcel Hirscher (C), Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (L), second place, and Victor Muffat-Jeandet (R) of France, third place, react after the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden. EFE/EPA