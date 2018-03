USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of the women's slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday. EFE/EPA

Women's Slalom World Cup overall (l-r) 2nd Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA and 3rd Frida Hansdotter of Sweden pose on the podium after the Women's Slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Are, Sweden. EFE/EPA