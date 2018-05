Belgian Thierry Neuville (R) and Nicolas Gilsoul from Hyundai celebrate with the trophies after winning the WRC Rally of Portugal 2018, in Porto, Portugal,, Portugal. EFE/EPA

Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during the fourth day of the Rally of Portugal 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Fafe, Portugal. EFE/EPA