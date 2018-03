Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio (C) of Brazil shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon (L) of Spain and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 17 March 2018. EFE

Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne (L) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon (R) of Spain in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 17 March 2018.EFE