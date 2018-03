Mikaela Shiffrin of the US (C) celebrates on the podium after winning the women's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Ofterschwang, Germany, 10 March 2018. Mikaela Shiffrin won ahead of second placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (L) and third placed Frida Hansdotter of Sweden (R). EFE

