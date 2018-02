Jenny Perret of Switzerland places a stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against USA at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 09 February 2018. EFE

Martin Rios of Switzerland delivers a stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against Norway at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 09 February 2018. EFE