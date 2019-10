Syrian Kurds wave off ambulances carrying fighters of Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) and civilians who were wounded during the Turkish offensive, upon their arrival to receive the medical treatment at the local hospitals in Tal Tamr town, northeastern of Syria, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that Turkey would have resumed its offensive in northern Syria this week if the Kurdish militias had not withdrawn from a 30-kilometer (18-mile) border enclave.

"If they respect the agreement, everything is fine. If not, immediately after 120 hours have passed, we will continue the operation 'Source of Peace' where we left it," Erdogan said in an address.