Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (C) in action during the English Premier League soccer match Tottrenham vs Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain. EFE

Tottenham's Dele Alli (R) vies for the ball with Huddersfield's Terence Kongolo (L) during the English Premier League soccer match Tottrenham vs Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain. EFE