Thierry Neuville (C-R) of Belgium and his co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul (C-L) of Belgium celebrate with their team members on the podium after winning the Rally Sweden 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Torsby, Sweden. EFE

Thierry Neuville (R) of Belgium and his co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul (L) of Belgium celebrate on the podium after winning the Rally Sweden 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Torsby, Sweden. EFE