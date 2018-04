Visitors watch an airshow by the aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force Patrulla Aguila at the ILA (Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace) Airshow in Berlin, Germany, 29 April 2018. Over 1,000 exhibitors from major corporations to highly specialized suppliers showcase their expertise such as civil aviation, defense, security during the aerospace industry convention from 25 to 29 April. EFE/Archivo