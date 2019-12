Stryi (Ukraine).- (FILE) - A file photo dated 28 May 2015 showing a worker checking equipment at the Dashava gas storage near western Ukrainian town Stryi (reissued 21 EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 52033448

Mryn (Ukraine).- (FILE) - A worker turns a tap at the gas-compressor station in Mryn village, about 130 km of Kiev, Ukraine, 15 October 2015 (reissued 21 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 52307444