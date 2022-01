Tokyo (Japan), 01/03/2021.- Passersby are reflected in a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 01 March 2021. Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply at the start of the week following its large drop on 26 February. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 697.49 points, or 2.41 per cent, to close at 29,663.50. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON