Brussels (Belgium), 28/02/2022.- Spanish Environment and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera (L) and French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili at the start of a Transport, telecommunication and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 28 February 2022. This emergency meeting is to discuss the energy situation in Europe amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Bélgica, Rusia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ