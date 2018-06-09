El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, anunció que la Cumbre del G7 terminó hoy con un comunicado conjunto "firmado por todos" los miembros del grupo de países industrializados.
La cumbre del G7 termina hablando sobre igualdad de género y salud oceánica
Heads of State attend attend the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) speaks during the Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast during the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE
US President Donald J. Trump (L) arrives to attend the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE