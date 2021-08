London (United Kingdom), 22/07/2021.- A supermarket worker stocks soft drinks in London, Britain, 22 July 2021. British supermarkets are struggling to stock shelves as staff shortages take their toll due to the so called 'pingdemic'. With so many staff going into self isolation after being pinged by the NHS app, supermarkets are now under increasing pressure to keep shelves fully stocked. The British government is being urged to allow supermarket staff to be exempt from self-isolation rules. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA