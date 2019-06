FRA18. Osaka (Japan), 29/06/2019.- (L-R) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Argentina President Mauricio Macri and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker react during a press conference on the second day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. The EU and Mercosur agreed on a trade deal after 20 years of negotiations. It is the first time that Japan hosts a G20 summit. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. (Lanzamiento de disco, Brasil, Japón, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON