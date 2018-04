Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde participates in an IMFC Press Conference press conference during the IMF World Bank Spring Meetings at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2018. (Estados Unidos) EFE

Managing Director of the Internation Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde (L), reacts with IMFC Chairman and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, during an IMFC Press Conference press conference, during the IMF World Bank Spring Meetings at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2018. (Sudáfrica, Estados Unidos) EFE