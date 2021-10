Beijing (China), 23/09/2020.- A cellphone tower equipped with 5G on a street in Beijing, China, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). Beijing authorities said on 22 September that there were now 5.06 million 5G users in the city, after the technology was launched in 2019, according to Chinese state media. More than 50,000 5G base stations are expected to be installed in Beijing by the end of the year, with 44,000 already in operation as of August 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG