Dong Jin Koh, the president and CEO of Samsung, introduces the Samsung Note 10 phone during the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 07 August 2019. EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dong Jin Koh, the president and CEO of Samsung, introduces the Samsung Note 10 phone during the Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 07 August 2019. EFE/JUSTIN LANE