Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda delivers a speech presenting the Toyota Woven City, a futuristic city where new technologies will be tested, during the Toyota press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda delivers a speech presenting the Toyota Woven City, a futuristic city where new technologies will be tested, during the Toyota press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT