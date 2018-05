An art work made from hanging umbrellas in the Braamfontein area of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 November 2014 (re issued 19 May 2018). The area was once a crime area but has been build up over the past five years to a safe, tourist area with good policing and new hipster cafes and resturants. (Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica) EFE

Vehicles pass advertisement in the Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 May 2018 (issued 19 May 2018). The area was once a crime area but has been build up over the past five years to a safe, tourist area with good policing and new hipster cafes and resturants. (Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica) EFE