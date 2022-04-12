LONDON, Apr. 12, 2022 – The digital future is unfolding, and the importance of having a flexible, future-ready business is critical to thrive and compete. CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers leading companies with impactful technologies that modernise their infrastructure and inject the agility needed to accelerate time to market and evolve with shifting customer needs. CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD) relies on CSG’s cloud-native, end-to-end software as a service (SaaS) platform to offer innovative billing and CRM services to multinational mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and Internet of Things (IoT) customers.

“CSG gives CKH IOD the flexibility and scalability to innovate with changing business models,” said Joe Parker, CEO, CKH IOD. “CSG has again proven their delivery capability with their expertise and commitment to our success, enabling us to go live on time and within budget. By leveraging the power of the cloud, our teams have the underlying billing, rating, and charging capability needed to sell MVNO & IoT solutions both now and into the future.”

CSG’s solution empowers CKH IOD with the real-time online charging functionality needed to support a range of market differentiating rating and charging models at scale for their portfolio of wireless and digital service offerings. Quarterly software releases make it easy for CKH IOD to keep up with the pace of change, and configurable offer management features allow for quick setup and launch of new products. These improvements enable CKH IOD to manage its growing ecosystem of B2B2X relationships and deliver attractive, impactful offerings that drive growth, such as their newly launched eSIM, monetising the travel market as the world reopens.

“With extensive partner ecosystems, leading providers like CKH IOD need SaaS technologies that reduce integration complexity and deliver future-ready digital offerings with a winning experience,” said James Kirby, SVP and head of EMEA, CSG. “Operators want to drive new business growth and build loyal partner relationships by making it easier to manage these demanding wholesale, MVNO, IoT, and B2B2X business models. CSG's cloud-native microservices architecture provides the comprehensive, agile platform they need to transform their business and support even the most intricate partner relationships. Innovative companies like CKH IOD trust and continue to work with CSG on these complicated projects because we make it easy to sell and monetise connectivity at an immense scale.”

CSG’s cloud-native, end-to-end SaaS platform empowers leading global brands to monetise, manage, and market digital services faster than competitors. It helps them launch, learn from, and scale digital offerings to stay relevant, build brand loyalty and maintain an enduring customer base across B2C, B2B, and B2B2X environments. Recognised as an industry leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for communication service providers, CSG delivers game-changing solutions that put the customer first and help them evolve at pace with the digital economy.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG’s technologies and people have helped some of the world’s most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today’s digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real-world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CKH Innovations Opportunities Development

CKH Innovations Opportunities Development is a telecom unit and international development hub of CK Hutchison, creating international and global technological innovations that are built on one of CK Hutchison's strongest assets, its mobile networks. We offer customised global mobile and data solutions that create new digital value and opportunities for business.

To learn more, visit www.ckhiod.com.

Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names that are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

