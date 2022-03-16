switch from LEO to GEO operations on the move in an instant providing true multi-Orbit operations.

Sling Blade Ku LM is Get SAT’s latest design for use with land and maritime on the move platforms with the most stringent of environmental requirements. The Sling Blade Ku LM will provide a fully integrated package including modems. Sling Blade Ku LM’s low profile, compact design allows for a myriad of installation options to support a range of military and commercial use cases. Its Multi-Orbit capabilities will allow government and military planners to support a robust PACE plan for C5ISR requirements.

Get SAT’s two new ESA designs have a number of key features: both have 2D beam steering, are full-duplex, and conduct handover between satellites in <800ms, in addition to multi-beam operation. Designed with no moving parts, no calibration is required therefore providing long-term reliability and lower maintenance costs. They are optimized for mobile connectivity, have a short acquisition time, and excel in high dynamic tracking in harsh environments.

Kfir Benjamin, Get Sat CEO says: “Get Sat has listened to our valued customers and partners. These two new Ku ESA designs are a culmination of two years of data and requirement gathering from our most valued Government and Military end-users. We are extremely proud to deliver what we feel will be a critical piece in future C5ISR planning to provide no-fail communications in the harshest environments”

