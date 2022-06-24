Huawei Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean, Michael Xue, speaks Thursday during the LATAM ICT 2022 Congress, in the resort of Cancun, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE/Alonso Cupul

The LATAM ICT Congress 2022, an event organized by Huawei and supported by ITU and GSMA Intelligence, kicked off Thursday in Cancun with the challenge of addressing the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, boosting digital transformation in the region and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

During the opening of the meeting, which is being held in the Mexican resort of Cancun with experts from the sector taking part, Huawei Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean Michael Xue said that the region is undergoing a "rapid transformation" towards digitization and innovation.

The executive gave as examples Brazil, Ecuador, Chile and Honduras, where they are creating their own strategies to increase internet coverage.

"The digital era is growing thanks to the sector’s constant activity," he said.

Xue highlighted Huawei's commitment to driving digital transformation, with the goal of building a "fully connected, smart and sustainable" future.

"Digital technologies have the potential to make our lives smarter and make our industries more efficient. The estimated 20 percent carbon offset by 2030 from various industries will be 10 times greater than the energy used by the ICT sector itself," he said during his speech.

Carlos Lugo Silva, Innovation and Development Officer of the UN International Telecommunication Union, stressed during his speech the need for the whole world to be connected by 2030.

The program for the LATAM ICT Congress 2022 includes activities focused on environmental conservation and the reduction of carbon emissions, as one of the main objectives of the industry is lowering energy consumption from polluting sources.

In this regard, Xue said that the sector is looking for a greener development, as it is clear that the trend is towards the use of clean technologies.

Efforts to reduce energy consumption from polluting sources and enable greener development has become a trend in the ICT industry, which includes telecommunications and information technology and is often referred to as the digital sector.

Huawei is showcasing its comprehensive line of products and solutions for telecom operators and enterprise customers at the LATAM ICT Congress. Among them, artificial intelligence stands out, which is becoming an accelerator for the adoption of intelligent and cutting-edge solutions for various industries.

In turn, Joaquín Saldaña, Huawei Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for Latin America and the Caribbean, referred to the "Green Development 2030" report, which points out that sustainable development will be a key concept for its businesses to move forward.

"The trends are very clear. Everything is becoming smarter and greener. We can say that there will be sustainable development in the coming decades," he said. EFE

