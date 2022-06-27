Photograph showing a new device to monitor and identify behavior patterns of animals and clandestine logging in the framework of the LATAM ICT Congress, on June 24, 2022, in Cancún, state of Quintana Roo (Mexico). EFE/Alonso Cupul

Huawei has offered its technology to non-governmental organizations with around 14 research projects related to environmental conservation in 10 countries, according to executives of the telecommunications giant.

The "Tech4All" initiative has developed advanced technology to monitor and protect threatened regions in Latin America and the Caribbean that encompass marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

During the LATAM ICT 2022 Congress, organized by Huawei with support from ITU and GSMA Intelligence, they put forward advances obtained in projects in which they participate with Rainforest Connection, a non-profit technology company specialized in the use of acoustics for conservation.

Michael Xue, vice president of Huawei Latin America and the Caribbean, said technological innovation in the digital sector was closely related to protecting the environment and became more important after the pandemic since the challenge of continuing to innovate with clean energy is even greater.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Durkin, Director of International Expansion for the Rainforest Connection, said they had two main objectives: to use sound to detect illegal activities such as clandestine logging and poaching and to use it to control biodiversity.

"That way all the species that emit sounds in all kinds of ecosystems can be monitored and protected using technology as well," she explained.

Durkin warned that "habitat destruction and deforestation are actually the number one cause of plant and animal extinction."

"One million species are in danger of extinction and right now we are experiencing the sixth mass extinction. So using technology to enable us to solve this problem is critical for the future of our species, and all other species," she said.

Durkin pointed out that habitat destruction and deforestation are to blame for much of the climate crisis.

“The tropical forest is disappearing at a rate of more than 32 million hectares per year, 90% of all logging and reinforcement (a practice in the production and sale of wood) is illegal. So that's an important statistic because that means there really is a mandate to stop it, that we can do something about,” she said.

Similarly, she highlighted that "Latin America is a critically important place to focus" because 50% of the world's biodiversity resides in the region.

"So this is one of the absolutely most important regions in the world for us to prioritize right now before it's too late," she said.

Among the projects in which Huawei participates are the protection and conservation of the tropical forest and spider monkeys in Costa Rica, as well as a similar project that was launched last year in Chile to help protect biodiversity in the Nahuelbuta mountain range. and Darwin's fox, an endemic species of the country in danger of extinction.

A few months ago, it also started a project in the Dzilam nature reserve for the protection of mangroves and jaguars in southeastern Mexico.

Marcelo Pino, Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Latin America and the Caribbean, stressed the importance of bringing technology to the localities.

“In these corporate social responsibility projects we take an approach of using our technologies and applying them to real problems and challenges so that we can eventually produce the right innovative solutions for the local context,” said Pino.

At the Huawei congress, experts estimated that the world's growing population requires more energy than ever, with average consumption increasing by 1% to 2% each year.

It is estimated that three-quarters of the terrestrial environment and two-thirds of the marine environment have been significantly altered by human action and that around one million animal and plant species are in danger of extinction. EFE

