Huawei Digital Power Peru Country Manager Liu Zhixin (r) and Novum Solar General Manager Tomas Luy (l) taking part in the signing of a cooperation agreement between Novum Solar and Huawei Digital Power on Friday in the resort of Cancun the Mexican State of Quintana Roo. EFE/Alonso Cupul

Huawei Digital Power Peru Country Manager Liu Zhixin (r) and Novum Solar General Manager Tomas Luy (l) taking part in the signing of a cooperation agreement between Novum Solar and Huawei Digital Power on Friday in the resort of Cancun the Mexican State of Quintana Roo. EFE/Alonso Cupul

With the aim of accelerating electrification in isolated communities in the Peruvian Amazon, Huawei executives signed Friday in the Mexican resort of Cancun an agreement to generate solar energy for these areas.

The communities for various reasons are unable to connect to the energy supply network and for this reason Huawei, one of the world's leading providers of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, signed a cooperation agreement with the company Novum Solar to install clean energy systems.

During the signing of the agreement, which took place during the LATAM ICT 2022 Congress in Cancun, Huawei Digital Power Peru Country Manager Liu Zhixin highlighted the importance of bringing technology to the most remote areas of the country, as an important factor for development.

Novum Solar General Manager Tomas Luy pointed out in an interview with Efe that there is much work to do to be able to bring energy options to remote populations.

"We have a long way to go. We still do not have a distributed generation regulation as other countries in Latin America have. However, we believe that hand in hand with a company as powerful as Huawei we can accelerate this transition," he said.

With the signing of the alliance with Huawei, Luy said, the next step will be to generate greater synergies with the Peruvian government and end users in order to increase the use of renewable energies, especially solar energy.

"We want to provide a greater number of solutions to communities that are isolated from the Peruvian electricity grid and that today do not have a reliable electricity supply," he said.

He said that there are more than 700 communities in Peru that are in this same situation. "We are going to strive, through this cooperation and with all our efforts, to provide a better electricity supply to these people," the executive added.

"It is an agreement that allows us to provide higher quality and more reliable technology to our country and that we believe is fundamental for the development of these solutions that are so necessary," he said. EFE

lc/jmrg/rrt/lap