Gyeonggi-do, Korea / November 3, 2021 - Hyundai Construction Equipment (CEO Choi Chul-gon) is launching the B-X Series, the next-generation electric forklift.

Hyundai Construction Equipment will actively target the eco-friendly logistics market with B-X, the next-generation high-performance electric forklift, on November 3 (Wednesday). The 2.5-ton electric forklift is the most widely used product in indoor workplaces and is expected to be the core product, along with the company’s first medium-sized hydrogen forklift developed in Korea, to lead the eco-friendly logistics industry.

Hyundai Construction Equipment is determined to redefine standards for small electric forklift markets—where cost-effectiveness is important—by applying lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the first time in the B-X series. As LFP batteries require shorter charging time and generate higher output power than lead-acid batteries, which have been mainly applied to conventional electric forklifts, they are suitable for the logistics industry with long operating hours and high volume of goods.

For this series, Hyundai Construction Equipment has maximized drivers’ convenience. It optimized the driver's seat design and air-conditioning and heating functions from an ergonomic aspect to ensure an internal structure that can support long-term operations. Moreover, it allows battery withdrawal on the side, thereby increasing the maintenance convenience. Conventional electric forklifts needed cranes when taking out a battery, but the B-X Series allows withdrawing it on the side more easily and safely using hand pallets or forklifts.

Starting with the online launch on November 3, Hyundai Construction Equipment plans to utilize online and offline marketing actively to promote the B-X series to customers. The online launch will introduce the product and hold an event where customers can directly participate. Hyundai Construction Equipment began the test-drive operation of the next-generation electric forklift B-X series in October as part of its offline launch. The company plans to implement the test-drive program for one year.

Moreover, it seeks to communicate actively with customers through its official YouTube channel, Hyundai Industrial Vehicle TV, by producing a variety of contents such as the ceremony of delivering the first vehicle to the customer using new models and launching a separate SNS platform for the industrial vehicle sector by year-end.

“We have launched the B-X Series with eco-friendliness, work efficiency, and user-friendly features. We will take the lead in positive changes in the logistics market with differentiated product power and marketing strategies,” an official from Hyundai Construction Equipment said.

