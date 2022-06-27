(Washington, DC) The International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) announced that it will hold its annual international conference in London, England from November 14 to 16 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel.

“This in-person conference is an opportunity to bring together leading consultants to discuss democracy and how political discourse shapes our society,” said Matthew Klink, IAPC president. “Democracy is under attack around the world. We need preserve, defend and promote a system that encourages political participation, a free press and respect for human rights.”

Klink went on to say, “IAPC members have been at the forefront of promoting democracy. This year the IAPC Democracy Medal was awarded to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the People of Ukraine for their heroic efforts to preserve their democracy from the brutal onslaught of Vladimir Putin and his army.”

“Leading political consultants, pollsters, analysts and public affairs experts coming from around the world will compare and contrast strategies and tactics that influence politics and democracy in their region,” said Thomas Borwick, conference organizer.

Borwick added, “After three years of not being able to meet in person we look forward to welcoming IAPC members and guests to London, where they will enjoy the finest of British hospitality. We are planning an exciting conference agenda that takes advantage of what London has to offer with sessions that will be practical and useful for those in campaigns and public affairs.”

Those interested in attending can register at https://www.iapc.org/conference to receive conference updates and to attend the gathering.

Conference Theme – Campaigns Across Borders

The 55th annual conference’s theme is “Campaigns Across Borders.” The first day looks at the theme within the United Kingdom. Day two expands to look at the political campaigning in the European Union. Day three expands to cover the remainder of the world, including the 2022 Mid-Term elections in the United States.

Conference Highlights

Welcome reception - Churchill War Rooms

Our welcome reception will be held in the historic Churchill War Rooms, the secret underground headquarters where Prime Minister Winston Churchill lived and worked during WWII.

Drinks & Canapes Reception - Royal Opera House

Our second night’s evening event will be a cocktail and canape reception at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden at the Terrace Bar which looks out onto the square.

Final Evening Reception & Dinner

The Final Evening Reception and Dinner is the signature social event of our annual conference and offers an opportunity to network with fellow attendees. Enjoy the chance to mix-and-mingle with our special guests at one of London’s main historical attractions.

The Royal Horseguards Hotel

An impressive historic building in London, The Royal Horseguards Hotel is situated on the River Thames. This hotel is ideally placed in heart of central London within walking distance of Covent Garden and minutes from the Embankment.

-30-

About the IAPC: Established in 1968, The International Association of Political Consultants is committed to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout the world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and activities fostering the growing and diverse profession of political consulting as well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.

For further information contact:

Matt Klink, IAPC President: Tel (310) 283-6267 Email: [email protected] Marcel Wieder, Vice-President Communications: Tel: (416) 907-2126 Email: [email protected]

