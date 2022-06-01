The Spanish power company Iberdrola’s liberalized business director, Aitor Moso, has requested that aid to consumers for the purchase of electric vehicles in Spain be accelerated in order to increase sales to a level in line with the rest of Europe.

In statements to Efe, Moso on Wednesday criticized that aid provided in Spain is not "as efficient or effective" as in the rest of Europe, despite the fact that electric vehicles account for 10% of the total number of cars sold nationwide since the beginning of the year.

Moso noted that electric vehicles represent only 0.6% of the total number of vehicles in Spain, reaching a volume close to 200,000 units, well below the figures for countries such as Germany, which boasts 2.5%.

He said measures to improve the situation in Spain, such as allowing free parking for electric vehicles in paid areas, prioritizing access to certain areas at times when pollution levels are high, and establishing a "stable legal framework" for the industry, are needed.

He has also stressed the need to speed up the processing of licenses for recharging points for public use on roads to meet the objectives set by the Government.

Moso noted that the period from when a permit to install an electric charging point begins to be processed until the license is granted averages more than 600 days, a time "which makes it difficult to develop public charging points and makes people have a harder time making the decision to opt for an electric vehicle.”

Iberdrola, which is to participate in the Global Mobility Call (GMC) congress to be held between June 14 and 16 in Madrid, says it is necessary to review “upwards” the Government's plan to install 100,000 recharging points before 2023.

Iberdrola already has 2,500 public-use points and another 2,000 in the process of obtaining a license, while at the private level the figure totals 20,000 chargers installed both in companies and in private homes. EFE

dgm-jy/mgl/jrh