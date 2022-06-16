MADRID, 16/06/2022.- Ifema CEO Jose Vicente de los Mozos during an interview with Agencia EFE on the third and final day of the Global Mobility Call in Madrid. EFE/David Fernández

MADRID, 16/06/2022.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (2l)closes Thursday the third and last day of the Global Mobility Call at the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid, accompanied by Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Raquel Sánchez (l), EFE/David Fernández

IFEMA Madrid CEO José Vicente de los Mozos confirmed Thursday that the Global Mobility Call (GMC) congress, held for the first time from June 14 to 16, is to be held again in 2023 and "is to be open to the public."

The event brought together "all sustainable mobility stakeholders" and IFEMA said there were 4,500 visitors, 13,000 digital users and more than 1.3 million media content views in the first two days.

For De los Mozos, the result is "positive," especially because more than 90 percent of the views were from outside Spain, "especially from Latin America and the United States," positioning Madrid and Spain, in his opinion, as a "standard bearer of sustainable mobility."

The three days of the GMC were attended by personalities such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, several Spanish ministers such as Raquel Sánchez, Reyes Maroto and Teresa Ribera, and business leaders such as IAG CEO Luis Gallego, Renfe CEO Isaías Tabóas, Adif CEO María Luisa Domínguez.

On an international level, talks by theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, the co-founder of the navigation app Waze, Uri Levine, and the environmental expert Mónica Araya, among others, were of particular interest.

"This was our showcase, it is the first global event of these characteristics (...) IFEMA was chosen as a world reference for congresses and fairs, we are already positioned in other sectors and we also want to be in the sustainable mobility sector," said De los Mozos.

During the congress, digitalization was one of the most frequently discussed issues and will be useful to promote urban logistics.

The Spanish government intends to design an intelligent, competitive, safe, affordable and accessible transport system for everyone, for which it is working on a draft mobility bill, which is to be shortly submitted to the Cabinet.

Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan has 13 billion euros, which will allow the ministry and its group of companies to increase investments by 30 percent in the coming years. EFE

