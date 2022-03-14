Company Capitalizes on Strong Growth in Europe with Executive Appointments London, United Kingdom | March 14, 2022 Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced that it has expanded its European leadership team with the addition of Ian Gardiner, UK Head of Client Services; Khaleelah Jones, Director of Digital Marketing, and Al Loehnis, an Investis Digital co-founder who is returning to the company in the position of Director of Strategic Business Development, Europe. All appointments will be based in London.

Ian Gardiner joins from Homeflow, a leading provider of managed digital services to the real estate sector. At Investis Digital, Ian will serve as Head of UK Client Services and will be responsible for the delivery and development of the company’s 24/7 client service model.

Khaleelah Jones is the founder and former CEO of Careful Feet Digital, a boutique London-based digital agency that was acquired by Cohesis in 2021. Khaleelah has a track record of Digital leadership and she joins Investis Digital to build out and lead the European performance marketing capabilities.

Al Loehnis will focus on Investis Digital’s IR and Corporate Communications solutions as Director of Strategic Business Development. In this new role, Al will oversee the UK arm of the company’s business development team and he will support key strategic growth initiatives across the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Ian, Khaleelah, and Al to the team” said Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe. “These appointments come at a time of continued growth and expansion for the company, and they reflect our commitment to increased client service, keeping our solutions ahead of the market, and delivering measurable business value. We are looking forward to a great 2022!”

Commenting on his return to the business he helped start, Al Loehnis said “The experience of the last two years has forced companies to think fresh about a digital-first communications approach and we can play a pivotal role in helping our clients realise that opportunity. It’s been great to reconnect with some old colleagues and to meet so many new, talented people. It’s an exciting time to be re-joining the business and I’m really looking forward to the next leg of the Investis Digital journey.”

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we have gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message. We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service. We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and “always on” service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit:

