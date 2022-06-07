Executive to Play Pivotal Role in Building the Company’s Employer Brand NEWS RELEASE BY Investis Digital

London & New York | June 07, 2022 04:56 AM, Eastern Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced today that Jared Koesten has been appointed global chief talent officer, effective immediately. In his role, Koesten will work with Worldwide CEO Myles Peacock to transform the company through talent.

“As we transform to better meet the needs of our clients and the market, I’m hyper-focused on attracting and keeping the right talent, and Jared is the right leader to do just that,” said Peacock. “He has proven himself many times over that he knows how to build transformational cultures.”

“Investis Digital is on an incredible journey to lead our industry by being an innovative partner that helps our clients accelerate their growth,” said Koesten. “I am eager to help an already-successful company become a talent magnet by building a leading employer brand.”

Koesten has provided human resources expertise for more than 20 years, including 10+ in the advertising/marketing industry, where he has provided global oversight in the areas of talent and performance management, employee experience, talent acquisition, and employee development.

An Omnicom alum, most recently, Koesten was worldwide chief talent officer at CreativeDrive. There, he led the implementation of programs resulting in significantly higher year-over-year retention, improved employee satisfaction, and a stronger employer brand that attracted thousands of job inquiries per month. He further played a critical role in leading the company through rapid growth, multiple acquisitions/integrations, and private equity exit to Accenture Interactive.

Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and “always on” service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 600 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more, please visit www.InvestisDigital.com.

