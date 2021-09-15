Global expansion: Canada's Knowledgehook branches into LatAm with Mexico launch following expansion into the US, UK and Australia. EFE/SOLO USO EDITORIAL

One in three (35%) of 15-year-olds in Mexico not achieving the minimum level of proficiency in math

Mexico City and Toronto | September 15, 2021 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Knowledgehook , the world’s most comprehensive mathematics learning platform, has launched in Mexico as the country fights back from the devastating impact of COVID-19. It is now available to schools across the country for children in Year 3 to Year 9 classes, through RadIx Education, a change consultancy working with local governments and schools across Mexico.

Knowledgehook’s proprietary technology harnesses the power of data to track where students are on their math journey. Their programmes connect a child’s at-home learning with in-school education, providing real-time insights to teachers on learning gaps. The platform empowers teachers to develop an understanding of the maths concepts related to their students’ challenges, enabling them to adjust instruction and monitor student progress.

The launch of Knowledgehook in Mexico comes at a time when Mexican teachers and officials are working hard to improve math outcomes for their students. Math achievement is at a low ebb with 35% of 15-year-olds not achieving the minimum level of proficiency in math, according to the recent International Student Assessment (PISA)1.

Indeed, Mexican 15-year-olds rank last among students in the 36 OECD member countries in mathematics, reading and science, according to a recent International Student Assessment (PISA) survey. Moreover, UNICEF reported that, on average, schools in Latin America were closed longer than any in any other region as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qamar Qureshi, President of Knowledgehook, commented:“This is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved in education in Mexico to turn the tide and accelerate change in math outcomes for young people. Having the right, personalised guidance for teachers makes all the difference. Every student deserves to have a teacher who has access to the best pedagogical tools, and parents who have insights into their learning. Our platform is not a game, it pulls together a 360 view on a child’s learning journey, enabling people around them to improve the child’s math experience and outcomes”.

Knowledgehook’s AI-enabled platform has grown to support schools across the US, Mexico, and the UK. It is designed to scale across multiple countries and languages, developing teacher capacity while engaging students and providing actionable insights for parents. Over the years, Knowledgehook’s research-based solution has garnered industry-leading partnerships and investments from the most recognised global education bodies, notably from the University College of London (UCL), the global leader in education research.

In launching Knowledgehook across Mexico, Erik Ramírez Ruiz, founder of Radix Education, commented: “Despite the historical lows in math attainment levels for Mexican children, we know that the gap between the top and bottom performers in math and science has shrunk over time. It’s now time to accelerate this change and move the needle further. Knowledgehook has proven across the world it makes a difference. We have already seen this first hand during the testing phase and are optimistic the technology will help teachers and improve the life chances of many young people ''.

Knowledgehook actively collaborates with governments around the world while also working directly with schools and their suppliers, to offer curriculum-aligned solutions. The company currently empowers teachers in more than 100,000 schools. In 2021, it is anticipated the solution will reach 50,000,000 students globally. Launching Mexico is the first time Knowledge will be available in Spanish. The solution is also available in French.

We have received growing interest for our technology and expertise to be applied to other subjects and we look forward to expanding our solution to empower more educators and support the learning of students to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow,” Qamar Qureshi added.

Ends

1 Based on the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey. It is conducted once every three years and is the most extensive and widely accepted measure of academic proficiency among lower secondary school students around the world.

About Knowledgehook

Knowledgehook, a leading educational technology company, empowers hundreds of thousands of teachers and parents to collaboratively support the mathematics learning journey of millions of students worldwide.

Winner of Google’s Game Changer Award and named Top Disruptor by BNN, its platform analyses student understanding through engaging assessments, providing realtime personalised solutions to close learning gaps between classroom teaching and athome learning.

Designed by leading numeracy and research experts, Knowledgehook’s Instructional Guidance System is known for reinventing how online technology supports education and educators, while inspiring the problem solvers of tomorrow.

Knowledgehook is backed by UCL’s VC fund Discentia Capital, Mesoamerica’s Alexandria Corp., Nelson Education and John Abele’s North Point Ventures.

Contact Details

Knowledgehook

Bilal Mahmood

+44 7714 007257

b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.