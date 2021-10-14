Washington, DC | October 14, 2021

Michael Jones has joined Treliant, through its acquisition of UK-based Vox Financial Partners, serving as Managing Director in its Global Financial Crimes Compliance (GFCC) practice, to oversee the expansion of the firm’s GFCC services in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Based in London, Michael has extensive experience advising the world’s leading financial services companies on challenges related to anti-money laundering, fraud, sanctions compliance, and anti-bribery and corruption, from a process, technology, and regulatory perspective. Treliant has expanded its Global footprint through the acquisition of Vox Financial Partners; a Capital Markets consulting firm that helps global financial institutions deliver regulatory and business change.

“The UK and Europe continue to forge ahead with some of the most robust legislation and enforcement of measures to combat financial crime, protect consumers, and preserve the global financial system,” said Treliant Managing Partner Ross Marrazzo. “For years, Michael has been helping UK and European companies employ technology for risk management and business change in the face of financial crime, and he will drive our firm’s activities in this challenging environment.”

“Treliant’s team brings extensive and impressive experience in all aspects of financial risk management, drawn from decades working in senior government, business, and advisory roles,” said Michael. “The firm’s expansion will bring clients a new level of trusted advisory services for global financial crimes compliance, cybersecurity and privacy, and corporate and regulatory investigations.”

Michael has over 20 years of experience helping companies use technology to manage risk as a partner in Big Four accounting firms and as an independent consultant. He has advised financial services clients across retail banking, investment banking, asset management, and insurance. His work with some of the world’s biggest banks has covered multiple aspects of risk (process, technology, and regulation) and financial crime detection and prevention, including sanctions and anti-money laundering risk assessments, the optimization of transaction monitoring and sanctions screening systems, and the implementation of large-scale financial crime transformation programs.

Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, highquality business solutions strengthen our clients’ corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe.

