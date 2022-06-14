Physicist and futurist Michio Kaku speaks at the first day of the Global Mobility Call at the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid. EFE/David Fernández

The famous theoretical physicist Michio Kaku said Tuesday during his speech on the first day of the Global Mobility Call (GMC) congress that in the future “your car will become a robot, you will talk to it, it will talk back to you, it will be a member of the family."

Kaku explained that we will have discussions with our vehicles and that they will be elements beyond autonomous driving, "they will be intelligent" with the capacity to reason in order to perform their tasks.

As for computers as we know them, he considered that they are to continue to have "the same function" for the next few years, but there is to be no significant increase in their power. He urged researchers to develop "the next generation" quantum computers.

This American physicist of Japanese origin is a specialist in string field theory, a branch of string theory, and works for educational centers such as Princeton and the New York City University.

During his speech at GMC, which is being held from June 14 to 16 at the Ifema Madrid exhibition center, Kaku also said that the Internet will be replaced by the “BrainNet,” allowing us to communicate directly from our brains with the digital network.

"We will be able to control the vast power of this network with our minds," he said.

Regarding the energy of the future, the physicist argued that, together with renewable energies, nuclear energy is "the most sustainable and efficient" and gave the example of France.

France has an energy plan for the coming years that includes a vast investment program in wind and nuclear energy, with six new reactors, and a 40 percent reduction in energy consumption.

In terms of production, the emphasis is on nuclear energy, the only one, according to President Emmanuel Macron, that guarantees France's independence without resorting to fossil fuels, which produce the most polluting emissions.

Finally, Kaku referred to the relationship between public administrations and private companies, a relationship that he believes is necessary until a certain degree of technological development is reached.

In his opinion, this is the case of the space program, where he considers it positive that governments are the ones who lead the technological race and when the objectives have been achieved they “have to get out of the way."

"The tendency is that they want to control it" and, in his opinion, science and research need total freedom to progress. EFE

