Denver | September 01, 2022

Velocity Global , the leading provider of global talent solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EoR) services. The report, published today, evaluates vendors on their overall EoR services as well as their enabling technology, and recognizes Velocity Global for both its ability to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future customer needs.

“The global EoR market continues to grow and mature as companies look to access a truly global talent pool as Work from Anywhere policies continue to expand for years to come,” said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services practice. “As an early entrant in the employer of record market, Velocity Global has deep expertise providing firms a path to compliant global expansion in over 185 countries and all 50 U.S. states while its strong technology platform ensures a seamless experience for employers and talent.”

As the largest global EoR provider, Velocity Global simplifies work by enabling companies to compliantly hire, manage, and pay workers anywhere in the world. The company’s Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience by combining proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale.

Specifically, NelsonHall highlights several strengths that position Velocity Global well to deliver customer benefit, including:

Broad expertise. To support organizations looking for compliant international expansion and workforce management, Velocity Global offers comprehensive solutions and expertise in key growth segments, including independent contractor compliance, benefits, immigration, payroll, and payment management.

Available funding. Successful Series A and a recent $400M Series B funding rounds in 2021 and 2022 will allow for continued R&D as well as potential inorganic growth strategies to expand front-end HR service offerings and add further functionalities to its Global Work PlatformTM.

Strong and expanded portfolio. Recent acquisitions of iWorkGlobal and Shield GEO in 2021 allowed Velocity Global to strengthen the company’s portfolio and add functionalities to its platform.

Comprehensive services. Complementary services beyond EoR, including merger, acquisition, and divestiture consulting, help facilitate cross-border and carve-out transactions aligned with its global EoR operating model enabling clients to more quickly and efficiently execute and close deals.

“We are proud to again be recognized as a leader in global EoR services by NelsonHall,” says Brad Collins, chief strategy officer at Velocity Global. “Our teams constantly innovate to simplify the process of compliantly hiring, managing, and paying talent anywhere, and NelsonHall highlights our platform’s ability to meet the needs of businesses today and in the future.”

For deeper insights download our report here .

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. The platform offers a full suite of talent solutions, including global Employer of Record and Contractor Management, to help companies onboard, manage, and pay talent in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build international teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer of Record Services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information, visit velocityglobal.com .

