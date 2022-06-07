MADRID, 06/07/2022.- Alexandre Leforestier, CEO of Panodyssey, during the presentation Tuesday of the CREA consortium at the Madrid Book Fair. EFE/David Fernandez

MADRID, 06/07/2022.- (From left to right, top) Irene Romero (aka Cherry Massia), designer; Semiramis González, historian and curator of contemporary art; Maria Hesse, illustrator; Beatriz Rodríguez, writer and cultural manager and EFE journalist Carmen Sigüenza during the presentation Tuesday of the CREA consortium at the Madrid Book Fair. EFE/David Fernandez

Panodyssey, a new cultural social network catering to independent creators, journalists, and authors and an alternative to established networks, aims to create "a new European digital model" that puts content creators "at the center of the value chain."

The platform "proposes to protect and value creators, offer users quality experiences while respecting their rights and differences, and create a new, more transparent European digital model," explained the Director of Strategy for the Spanish news agency, Agencia EFE, Soledad Alvarez, during the presentation Tuesday of Panodyssey and the CREA consortium at the Madrid Book Fair.

It was launched by the consortium of European companies, organizations, and entities CREA -Creative Room European Alliance-, of which the EFE is a part, and promoted by the European Commission so that authors, journalists, creators, and readers share a common digital space in which to develop their skills.

This social network "aspires to become an alternative to established social networks" and integrates functions that allow authors to "manage their income according to their objectives, taking into account copyright and guaranteeing the security of transactions thanks to blockchain technology," Alvarez explained.

It also aims to address "high-profile problems such as digital accessibility and disinformation," thus responding to some of the European Commission's priorities.

One of the characteristics of the social network, according to the CEO of Panodyssey, Alexandre Leforestier, is its "commitment to authenticity" in the face of false information and profiles that proliferate in other conventional social networks.

RECONCILING ETHICS AND THE DIGITAL WORLD

The platform is based on the importance of "reconciling ethics and the digital world," Leforestier said, so Panodyssey emphasizes "certain values" such as "culture" and "diversity."

"We are going to fight against misinformation" and "create together a European ecosystem based on a new model," said its CEO.

This social network was born in a context in which content creators continue to develop new concepts and formats to adapt to a changing reality in the ecosystem of platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, which offer some advantages, but also drawbacks.

Although these networks help "create community," a very positive aspect for a "very lonely job,” commented illustrator Maria Hesse during the presentation moderated by the EFE journalist Carmen Sigüenza, they also "demand" and "take away (creativity) time."

“Unless there is advertising, social networks generate free content," Hesse said, adding that is why she considers positive a network such as Panodyssey, in which "creation is the engine and the pillar."

Before social networks, "the voices were the same but the channels were fewer," pointed out the historian and curator of contemporary art Semiramis Gonzalez, who stressed that they help generate "a fabric that would otherwise be more difficult to connect " and to make the profession "more stable."

Along these lines, she recognized that an initiative like Panodyssey could allow authors "to always know where their work is" and that there is "a fair remuneration for creation."

As a creator, "the nourishment provided by social networks is very important," pointed out the writer and cultural manager Beatriz Rodriguez, and they are "a marketing tool," which is why, in her opinion, "the existence of a social network whose vocation is to promote creation is interesting." EFE

