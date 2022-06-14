Renfe is to launch in September an integrated mobility platform under the Renfe as a Service (RaaS) model to integrate up to 100 operators of all modes of transport so that customers can buy tickets, including from competitors, on a single website and app, in what is described as the "most ambitious" project in Europe.

The service was presented by Renfe CEO Isaías Táboas at the Global Mobility Call forum at the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid, where he pointed out that, while remaining to be a railway operator, Renfe is to become a comprehensive mobility services operator, with which it aims to attract 650,000 passengers in five years who otherwise would not have used its services.

The new RaaS platform is to integrate the different stages of a journey and all modes of transport -Renfe's competition, bus, car sharing, VTC, cabs, urban mobility services such as bicycles and scooters- as well as regional and local administrations and payment providers to offer a single ticket regardless of the journey being made.

The service, in which each participating operator is to integrate its data and which is to be open to all operators, including Renfe's own competitors, is an example of public-private collaboration.

It aims to become the "most ambitious and complex platform in Europe," in which up to 100 different operators are to be integrated and which is to offer a personalized service based on a customer service center, which is already open in Mérida, and in which 150 people are to be employed.

From its presentation on September 6, when the name of the new service is to be unveiled, Renfe is to gradually develop the platform until November, when the minimum viable product is to be launched in Spain for travel between the main cities, according to the company's chief executive.

Once started, Renfe believes that it will take five years to integrate all the public and private operators and have the entire Spanish network covered, although Táboas does not rule out that, in parallel, they could enter other markets.

In Spain, they expect to attract 650,000 new customers who will make around 1.8 million trips, which would not happen without the new service. "The ease of use makes you want to travel," he said.

Renfe will count on Siemens and NTT Data as technological partners in this project, which it intends to later scale to other markets abroad. EFE

eb/sgb/lap