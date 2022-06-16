MADRID, 16/06/2022.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (2l)closes Thursday the third and last day of the Global Mobility Call at the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid, accompanied by Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Raquel Sánchez (l), EFE/David Fernández

GRAF2559. MADRID, 16/06/2022.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez closes this Thursday, on the third and final day, the Global Mobility Call at the the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid. EFE/David Fernández

GRAF2559. MADRID, 16/06/2022.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez closes this Thursday, on the third and final day, the Global Mobility Call at the the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid. EFE/David Fernández

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday that Spain is to continue to work with the European Union to reform the electricity pricing system that he considers "outdated and unfair."

During his speech at the closing of the Global Mobility Call congress, Sánchez explained that, while a "structural reform of the market" is being negotiated at the European level, the mechanism that limits the price of gas used in electricity generation is a "very important agreement" for Spain.

The mechanism, according to Sánchez, is to increase protection during the next 12 months for companies, industries and families against possible increases in the future resulting from an intensification of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

In this regard, he explained once again that the Government is to soon approve an extension to the national plan in response to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, which is to be extended to other affected sectors.

"We will shortly approve its extension in the Cabinet to continue protecting companies and families in this time of such extraordinary uncertainty," the prime minister said.

Regarding sustainable mobility, he said that the Government is to mobilize 13 billion euros of European funds to move towards a more sustainable model, which will allow cities to decarbonize, improve air quality and digitalize infrastructures.

In addition, he warned that both the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot serve as excuses to "postpone the transformations that Spain needs to continue to move forward and secure its future."

Sánchez explained that achieving zero-emission mobility is the main objective of the European roadmap, in a process of transformation towards a new mobility that not only affects the transport sector, but all public authorities.

To this end, the Spanish government's objective is to have 250,000 electric vehicles and 100,000 recharging points by 2023, and 5 million cars by 2030.

In this sense, he highlighted the success of government schemes such as Moves III, in which the 400 million initially allocated to install charging points have been used, which has prompted the allocation of an additional 226 million euros. EFE

jy/jmj/lap