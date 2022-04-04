New York, NY & London, UK | April 04, 2022

Global omnichannel agency Assembly has been named a Media Agency of Record for Lenovo, one of the world’s largest technology companies. Assembly will lead Lenovo’s full-funnel paid media program for its consumer (including Yoga and Lenovo Legion gaming), commercial (including ThinkPad), and small and medium-sized business segments (including ThinkBook) across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Lenovo has brought Assembly on to strengthen its audience-centric and insight-led media approach, with an emphasis on data convergence, performance measurement, and technology, to drive greater marketing effectiveness. The appointment supports the operationalization of Lenovo’s global marketing strategy, which sees agency partners and Lenovo’s Global Media Strategy Center of Excellence working together in an innovative hybrid model.

“As the technology and marketing industries undergo a profound transformation in an increasingly fragmented digital ecosystem, marketing needs to adapt and modernize as we navigate this new environment,” said Gina Qiao, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lenovo. “We look forward to working with our new agency partners to continue innovating how and where we tell Lenovo’s vision of smarter technology for all, and to further advance the industry.”

Lenovo represents one of the world’s widest portfolio of technology devices, solutions and services, with a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, from smarter supply chains to human-centered technology that improves the lives of communities everywhere.

“It's such an exciting time to partner with Lenovo. With huge opportunities for transformation and growth, we look forward to bringing data, technology, and omnichannel media solutions to Lenovo’s global marketing strategy,” said James Townsend, Global CEO of Assembly and Global CEO of Stagwell Media Network. “This is a partnership aligned in the ambition to continue transforming marketing and we’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the whole Lenovo team.”

Assembly is part of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing.

“Lenovo is a world-class, globally-recognized brand, and we look forward to growing their business and transforming their marketing capabilities for the future,” said Mark Penn, Stagwell CEO and Chairman.

Assembly’s appointment is effective April 2022. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY:

Assembly is made of the ingredients of the modern agency, bringing together data, talent, and technology to deliver a connected set of solutions for media + more to the best brands on the planet. We're home to more than 1,500 of the industry's top talent, who bring unmatched global omnichannel media expertise + data, technology, and business consulting capabilities that help brands find the change that fuels growth. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.

ABOUT LENOVO:

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

ABOUT STAGWELL:

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

ABOUT STAGWELL MEDIA NETWORK:

Stagwell’s Media Network is a group of leading multichannel agencies home to more than 3,000 experts with an expansive global footprint across 40+ offices in 20 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media. Agencies include Assembly, MMI Agency, Goodstuff and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, and travel and media experts Ink. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

