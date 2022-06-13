The Ifema Madrid exhibition center Tuesday is to open its doors to the international Global Mobility Call (GMC) congress, with the aim of making the Spanish capital the epicenter of the sustainable mobility sector, which is expected to generate 300 billion euros in business, 54 billion in investments and one million jobs in Spain by 2040.

The figures, provided by the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), were referred to by Ifema Madrid CEO José Vicente de los Mozos, who said that the sustainable mobility trade fair will be the "first show in Europe" to provide "transversally" real projects and strategies related to the sector.

"We want to present Madrid and Spain as the window of sustainable mobility in Europe," said De los Mozos, who pointed out to Efe the "transformative impact" of the industry, both for society and for a business community that needs to "accelerate" its strategies in this area.

To examine the measures promoted in Europe, more than one hundred round table discussions and three forums are to be held until Thursday 16 June, to debate a range of issues such as the responsibility of young people in the society of the future, the challenge of rural depopulation and the business ecosystem generated by mobility.

Along with initiatives such as improved waste management and the use of clean energy at the trade fair grounds, Ifema is to announce its new strategic sustainability plan in July, to become a "zero carbon emissions" company in the future, according to the chief executive, without specifying dates.

With regard to logistics and transformation, De los Mozos claimed that Ifema has gone from a "period of crisis" to one of "opportunities."

Although it has not matched pre-pandemic financial results, the company had a turnover of 98 million euros in 2021, with a net profit of 100,000 euros.

"Ifema has not cost citizens any money during this period. Eighteen percent of turnover came from activities outside congresses and fairs; 11 percent came from digitalisation and seven percent from business diversification," he added.

The first edition of the mobility congress is to feature more than 280 speakers, 30 sponsoring companies and an expected 14,000 visitors, 7,000 of whom in person and the rest online, with a significant presence from Latin American. EFE

dgm/aam/lap