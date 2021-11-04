New York and London | November 03, 2021

Symphony - the leading markets’ technology and infrastructure platform - showcased front o?ce, operations, and wealth workflows that are solving for markets industry challenges in its flagship conference Innovate 2021, held yesterday in New York City.

Symphony showcased for the first time how its secure and compliant collaboration platform is integrating the technology of the two companies it acquired earlier this year: StreetLinx’s counterparty mapping platform and Cloud9’s markets voice and electronic communication platform into one powerful inter-firm workflow.

Symphony CEO Brad Levy said: “Harnessing networks and connecting with purpose has never been more important. This year’s Innovate gave us the opportunity to highlight how we can help bridge this gap across workflows and client segments, bringing finance and tech together for the benefit of users, clients and counterparties.”

The hundreds of financial professionals that joined the day’s sessions in person and online learned about the innovation and digital transformation taking place across markets directly from Symphony partners, customers, developers and innovators. Innovate 2021’s highlights included discussion panels with industry leaders and live demonstrations of Symphony’s platform and partnerships.

Chief product o?cer Michael Lynch added: “We were thrilled to showcase such a diverse set of innovations, all meant to help our customers be more connected and e?cient—moving beyond legacy disparate systems into a holistic ecosystem of interoperability and collaboration.”

Videos from all the sessions will be posted on innnovate.symphony.com.

