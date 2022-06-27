GRAF8554. NURSULTÁN, 27/06/2022.- El presidente de Kazajistán, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, afirmó hoy que la preservación y el fortalecimiento de la confianza de los inversores y los socios comerciales extranjeros es actualmente la "principal prioridad" del país. "Kazajistán entra en una nueva etapa de su desarrollo, orientada hace un crecimiento acelerado de una economía de mercado libre y competitiva", dijo el mandatario en una reunión con la jefatura del Centro Financiero Internacional "Astana" (AIFC, por sus siglas en inglés). EFE/ Presidencia De Kazajistán **SOLO USO EDITORIAL/SOLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA (CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO) NUR-SULTAN, 06/27/2022.- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday acknowledged that preserving and strengthening the trust of foreign investors and business partners in Kazakhstan is currently the country’s "top priority." "Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its development, geared towards accelerated growth of a free and competitive market economy," the president said at a meeting with the head of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). EFE/ Presidency of Kazakhstan ***** EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY) ***** **

"Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its development, geared towards accelerated growth of a free and competitive market economy," the president said at a meeting with the head of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

“Maintaining and strengthening the confidence of foreign investors and business partners is our top priority," Tokayev said.

He stressed that the AIFC, founded in 2018, is for Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region one of the instruments to achieve this goal.

The Kazakh president told the government and the AIFC that, in light of the economic sanctions against Russia, the conditions that foreign companies must meet to register with the Center should be simplified and liberalized as much as possible.

He added that the task facing the AIFC is to consolidate itself as a leading financial center at the regional level.

The AIFC, whose status is endorsed by the Kazakh Constitution, is governed by British law and its official language is English.

Its stated mission is to position itself as a global center for business and finance, connecting the economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union, West China, Mongolia, the Middle East and Europe. EFE

