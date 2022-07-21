GRAF3277. NUR-SULTAN, 21/07/2022.- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asias held in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata. EFE/Akorda/Aman/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (OBLIGATORY CREDIT)

Kazakh President Kassim-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday urged his neighbors in the Central Asian region to increase cooperation and build bridges between political and economic rivals amid the current geopolitical "turbulence" and instability in the global economy.

"Today the most important mission of Central Asia, in my opinion, is to build bridges between the competing poles of global politics and economics. Sooner or later the period of geopolitical confrontation will end, but the bridges built will remain," the head of state stressed at the Fourth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata.

Addressing his counterparts from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Tokayev maintained that the countries of the region have been showing "dignity" in a "critical period of growing international tension" by their "pragmatic and balanced" foreign policy and their "link between civilizations."

Tokayev suggested that the five Central Asian countries strengthen their cooperation in the field of security and diplomacy, and coordinate every six months on key regional and international issues, as well as invite China and Russia to consultative meetings of the heads of state of the region.

The president called for doing everything possible at a regional level to eliminate the factors of instability that still persist, such as the delimitation of borders.

"Every shot fired at interstate borders echoes heavily not only in the countries involved, but also throughout the region," he said, stressing that the resolution of disputes is possible "only through peaceful means."

"Kazakhstan, as the only post-Soviet state that has completely delimited its long border, is ready to provide all possible assistance in finding mutually acceptable solutions," he said.

The Kazakh leader proposed to create a platform of experts to develop mutually acceptable approaches to solve border delimitation issues.

Despite the fact that agreements on border delimitation have been signed between the Central Asian countries, the process of border demarcation has yet to be completed.

The most difficult situation is on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where occasionally there are clashes with the use of weapons and lethal consequences.

Tokayev also proposed forming a solid economic basis for multilateral cooperation.

"The threat of an impending global recession, largely triggered by the sanctions wars and growing protectionism, brings to the fore the issue of accelerated development of regional economic cooperation. As production and trade supply chains are collapsing, the trend toward regionalization is becoming increasingly pronounced everywhere," he stressed.

Tokayev also insisted on expanding the use of modern business techniques such as e-commerce to increase exports.

The Kazakh president also advocated increasing transport connectivity in the region and improving transit conditions.

"Even a cursory glance at the map shows the unique geographical location of Central Asia at the junction of Russia, China, South Asia, the Middle East and the South Caucasus. In the new geopolitical realities, the role of our region in promoting and developing transcontinental trade is increasing rapidly," he said. EFE