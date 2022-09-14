Nur-sultan (Kazakhstan), 14/09/2022.- Pope Francis (2-L) attends a plenary session at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 14 September 2022. The Pontiff on 13 September had already met with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (2-R) and will attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that runs from 14-15 September in the Kazakh capital. Attending the opening session are also Maulen Ashimbayev (R), chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, and Yitzhak Yosef (L), Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Nur-sultan (Kazakhstan), 14/09/2022.- Pope Francis (L) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) attend the opening session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 14 September 2022. The Pontiff on 13 September had already met alone with Kazakhstan's President Tokaev and will now attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that runs from 14-15 September in the Kazakh capital. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Nur-sultan (Kazakhstan), 14/09/2022.- Pope Francis (C, in white) is flanked by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (3-R) and Maulen Ashimbayev (2-L), chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, as they pose with other participants for a group photo taken at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 14 September 2022. The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions runs from 14-15 September at the Palace of Independence in the Kazakh capital. Attending (front frow) are David Lau, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel (L), Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Dr. Professor Ahmed El Tayeb (2-R) and His Beatitude Theophilos III (R), the Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and all Palestine, Syria, Arabia, and beyond the Jordan River, Kana of Galilee and Holy Sion. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Tokayev: We need "a new movement for peace" in today's world

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday urged religious leaders around the world and from all creeds to assume a primary role in bringing about “a new movement for peace” and to remind society of humanistic ideals.

"There is once again a climate of hostility and mutual mistrust in international relations. What can be done in the face of modern challenges? History gives only one answer: goodwill, dialogue, and joint work," said Kazakhstan’s president at the opening of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

"There are no other guarantees of success. Kazakhstan invariably supports the resolution of any differences exclusively at the negotiating table in the spirit of the UN Charter. We are convinced that it is impossible to eliminate emerging contradictions by force, threats or sanctions," he said.

"At such times, it is especially important to remember humanist ideals and the main custodians are, of course, the traditional religions," he stressed.

The experience of large-scale dialogue gives spiritual leaders the right to actively propose various initiatives for peacemaking, Tokayev noted.

"This is extremely important to end military conflicts and the suffering of people in 'hot spots' in different parts of the world," he said.

"Spiritual shepherds are the guardians of the conscience of humanity. Therefore, who, if not you, should show the way of mutual trust, good and peace? Now, more than ever, humanity needs solidarity," he stressed.

Tokayev said that in order to build a new international security system, "we all need a new world movement for peace."

"I think the role of spiritual leaders in this matter is paramount," he concluded. EFE

